July 27, 1937 - July 30, 2019 Born in El Reno, Oklahoma, to Andrew and Lula Burke, Mike was the youngest of five children. Preceded in death are his parents, brothers Andrew, Bernard, Thomas and sister Roseann. Mike married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart, Janis, right out of high school in 1956. They were married 62 years and had five children of their own: daughters, Bonnie Gutierrez(Sam), Denise Jensen (Bill); sons Michael (predeceased), Kevin (Kathy) and daughter Cherie (predeceased). Mike and Janis were also foster parents to Robbie and Michael Ginter. Mike has 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Mike was a long time employee at Standard Oil/Chevron starting in 1956. In 1970 he went from working for the man, to being The Man when he took ownership of a Chevron Service Station in Riverside, CA. located at the on ramp to highway 60 and University Ave. next to the entrance of the University of California, Riverside. 1011 University Avenue was his home away from home for 28 years. Through those many years, Mike met many wonderful friends from UCR and the surrounding community. I would like to thank them all for helping to support our family business. I would like to extend an invitation to join our family on September 14 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm, for a Celebration of his Life at the site of the old Chevron Location. Note: There is no Chevron anymore, only grass and trees! For those who wish to attend, please go through the information booth to abtain your free parking permit before you park. Parking will be allowed on the UCR campus, Lot 1. We will have to walk to the site which is across the street. As this will be a fairly short ceremony, no seating will be provided. If you wish, you may bring a lawn chair. For those who would like to make a donation, Mike had a fond place in his heart for The St. Andrew's Newman Center, 105 West Big Springs Rd., Riverside,CA 92507, please send it there in his name. Thanks to you all. You can email me for more information at burkes.automotive@yahoo.com.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019