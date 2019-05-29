The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
MICHAEL JOHN MARINO

MICHAEL JOHN MARINO Obituary
MICHAEL JOHN MARINO
May 8, 1931 to May 12, 2019
Born May 8, 1931 in Greensburg, PA. to Michael Marino and Antoinette Marino. The family moved to California in 1945. At the age of 18 Michael enlisted in the U.S. Army. Michael served our country for 20 + years ultimately retiring as an E6. Awards received; Two overseas bars, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal, 2 Bz Svc Stars, 3 Good conduct awards, Award for Marksman (Carbine) and Marksman (Rifle). Upon retiring from the Army Michael went to work with the United States Postal Service in Long Beach, CA. as a Facilities Maintenance Engineer. He retired from the USPS after 20+ years of dedicated employment. Michael is survived by his 2 siblings: sister, Thelma Rickard and brother, Lory Marino. Preceded in death by his other 2 brothers Dominic and Gerald Marino. Michael was a father of 4 children: Ronald L. Marino, Dorene D. Tomlinson, Cheryle A. Smith and Michael Marino III. He has 7 grandchildren, 13 nieces and nephews, and 34 great nieces and nephews. "Uncle Mike, Dad, Brother, Friend, Hero," you will be missed and never forgotten.
Visitation will be held at Arlington Mortuary 9645 Magnolia Ave, Riverside CA 92503 on Thursday, May 30, 2019 11:00am – 12:00pm Burial at Riverside National Cemetery Thursday, May 30, 2019 1:15pm We will gather after the services at VFW 22616 Alessandro Blvd Moreno Valley CA 92553 2:30pm. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648
www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 29, 2019
