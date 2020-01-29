|
February 2, 1967 - January 16, 2020 Michael Joseph Urban, 52, of Yucaipa, California, passed away on January 16, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many. Michael was born on February 2, 1967 to Edward & Jane Urban in Harbor City, California. On April 15, 2000, Michael & Sherry Urban joined in marriage in Riverside, California. Michael spent over 25 years working as an Electrician. He spent many years working at B.E.C. Electrical, and most recently with Titan Electric. While raising their two kids Kyle (son 17) and Ashley (daughter 15), Mike spent much of his time sitting on the sidelines cheering for his children's multiple sporting events and making memorable family vacations. In his free time he enjoyed spending weekends on the golf course, fishing, and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. Mike is survived by his parents, Ed & Jane Urban; wife, Sherry Urban; son, Kyle Urban; daughter, Ashley Urban; sisters, Sandra Bender & Sharon Nelson; brother, Ed Urban, along with several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini X Catholic Church, 12687 California St., Yucaipa. Interment Services will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 11251 Desert Lawn Drive, Calimesa, California. A memorial fund has been established for the family, http://gf.me/u/xfr5yb
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020