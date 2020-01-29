The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Care
305 W State St
Redlands, CA 92373
909-334-4017
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini X Catholic Church
12687 California St.
Yucaipa, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Urban
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Joseph Urban


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Joseph Urban Obituary
February 2, 1967 - January 16, 2020 Michael Joseph Urban, 52, of Yucaipa, California, passed away on January 16, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many. Michael was born on February 2, 1967 to Edward & Jane Urban in Harbor City, California. On April 15, 2000, Michael & Sherry Urban joined in marriage in Riverside, California. Michael spent over 25 years working as an Electrician. He spent many years working at B.E.C. Electrical, and most recently with Titan Electric. While raising their two kids Kyle (son 17) and Ashley (daughter 15), Mike spent much of his time sitting on the sidelines cheering for his children's multiple sporting events and making memorable family vacations. In his free time he enjoyed spending weekends on the golf course, fishing, and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. Mike is survived by his parents, Ed & Jane Urban; wife, Sherry Urban; son, Kyle Urban; daughter, Ashley Urban; sisters, Sandra Bender & Sharon Nelson; brother, Ed Urban, along with several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini X Catholic Church, 12687 California St., Yucaipa. Interment Services will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 11251 Desert Lawn Drive, Calimesa, California. A memorial fund has been established for the family, http://gf.me/u/xfr5yb
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Care
Download Now