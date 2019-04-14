|
|
MICHAEL LYGA
Michael Lyga, a longtime resident of Riverside, California, died peacefully on April 6, 2019 of natural causes. Mike was born to Onufrey and Helen Lyga in Bayonne, New Jersey on December 2, 1923. Following high school Mike joined the U.S. Army Air Corp, went to flight school and then deployed to the European Theatre where he flew bombing missions against Germany during World War II.
Mike spent over 20 years serving his country; from World War II through the Cuban Missile Crisis. He retired from the Air Force at March AFB, CA in 1965 as a Lieutenant Colonel. His military decorations include the Bronze Star, Air Medal, and Purple Heart. Upon retiring from the Air Force, Mike worked for defense contractor, Bourns, Inc.; then later, the commercial company, Alumax. Mike began his third career by owning/managing several small businesses with his wife, Leona. The last, Photo Seal, he successfully managed until 2018 when at 95, he turned the business over to his daughter.
Beloved companion to his wife of 72 years, Mike is survived by his wife, Leona; his sons, Michael and Patrick; his daughter, Jan; his granddaughters Mieghan, Erin, Lauren and Amanda; and his grandson, Jonathan. Throughout his long life, Mike was many things…pilot, patriot, golfer, businessman, entrepreneur…but the most important, and his legacy, are devoted husband and loving father. He will be dearly missed by his family and the many friends he made throughout his life. Mike has left us, but he will never be forgotten.
Interment at the Riverside National Cemetery will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019