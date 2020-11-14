March 14, 1952 - November 5, 2020 Michael Meaney, of Corona, California, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California of kidney disease and heart complications. Michael is survived by his wife, Maria, of Corona; a daughter, Michelle Meaney, of Stanwood, Washington; a brother, Donald Miller, of Menifee; and three grandchildren, Austin, Trevor and Zakary; he was preceded in death by an older brother, David Meaney, in 2010 and his mother, Mary-Jane Megginson, in 2019.





