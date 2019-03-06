|
1948 - 2019 Michael "Mike" Millspaugh, a retired teacher, died unexpectedly on February 10, 2019 at age 70. He was born in Washington, D.C. and grew up in West Covina, graduating from Edgewood HS in 1966. He spent four years serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam War then returned home to complete his Bachelor's Degree in Sociology at CSU Fullerton in 1972. He later received his Master's degree in Public Administration from Pepperdine University in 1980 and his teaching credentials from Chapman University in 1996. Mike worked as a probation officer and an aerospace financial analyst before settling into his passion as a special education teacher for Moreno Valley HS from 1990-2011. Mike was an active member of his community and belonged to several groups including the Sierra Club where he was the former chair, Universalist Unitarian Church of Riverside, two Toastmasters Groups, and the UCR Osher Extension Learning Group. He was passionate about human rights activism, the environment, and politics. He had a thirst for life and enjoyed music, photography, technology, and a good wine. Family was the center of Mike's world, and he is survived by his loving wife Jan, his son Kevin Millspaugh and his wife Amanda, his daughter Natalie Decker and her husband Josh, and his six grandchildren Lauren, Chase, Cole, Dylan, Drew, and Kiona, all of whom adored him. Additional surviving members include his brother Jim, his sister Susie, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Riverside on 3/8/19 @ 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the UU Church of Riverside at http://uuchurchofriverside.org/community/donate/ or to the Sierra Club of Moreno Valley; PO Box 1325, Moreno Valley, CA 92556-1325. WL00191350-image-1.jpg
