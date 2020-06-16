Michael P. DiNunzio
02/15/1966 - 06/10/2020 Michael P. DiNunzio, 54, of Vineland, NJ, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020, at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Michael was born and lived in Vineland, New Jersey and resided at the New Pear Street group home. He was a graduate of Lenape High School. Michael enjoyed the Flintstones, visits with his mother, going for long car rides and eating at McDonalds. Michael is survived by his mother, Carol Bell (nee Fixler); sister, Adrienne Bell (Alex); and many aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arc of Atlantic County, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 101, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234. Funeral services will be private. To e-mail condolences and or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com. Pancoast Funeral Home


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
