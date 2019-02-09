|
MICHAEL REDDOCH
Happy 38th Birthday to you, son. We miss you and we will celebrate you on your Birthday. We never thought that you wouldn't be here with us on your special day. You accomplished so much in your life; we will remember your accomplish- ments and mourn your passing. If you just had more time on earth, I know that you would have accomplished what you were fighting so long and hard for. I have faith that you are finally at peace, and that you are rejoicing and celebrating your Birthday, surrounded by family & friends in heaven. Till we meet again.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2019