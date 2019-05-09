|
MICHAEL SALGADO
Age 56 years old, passed away 4/29/2019. He was survived by his wife Margarita; his 3 children Eric, Stephanie, Shunowa, and his 8 grandchildren. He is the son of Edward and Ethel Salgado. Brothers William ,Luther Sr, Timothy, Gary. Sisters Francine and Elaine. His hobbies were golfing, baseball, and keeping up with his grandchildren. Michael was a great family man and was a well loved brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He had amazing values and qualities, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Viewing service will be held at Inland Memorial in Hemet, Friday 5/10/2019 at 5-7pm and Rosary will follow. Burial service will be held at Cahuilla Indian Reservation Saturday 5/11/2019 at 10am.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 9, 2019