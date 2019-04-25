|
|
MICHAEL T.
OLIVERIO, SR., MD
Michael T. Oliverio, Sr., MD of Redlands, CA, passed away suddenly of an acute myocardial infarction at age 88 years on March 25, 2019 in Iligan City, Philippines. Born October 13, 1930, in Bato, Toledo City, Cebu, Philippines to Eustiquio C. Oliverio, Sr. and Gerundia A. Tan (both deceased).
BIOGRAPHY — Dr. Oliverio graduated from Mindanao Mission Academy (MMA) as valedictorian in 1949. He loved this school and continued to financially support the advancement of the school's mission and purpose. He completed his medical degree at Manila Central University in 1957 and married his beloved wife, Gloria Operana on June 30, 1957. He completed his medical residency at Bangkok Sanitarium and Hospital in 1960 where his two sons were born, Michael Jr in 1958 and Ralph in 1959. He briefly set up private practice in Iligan City, Philippines January 1961 to 1963 where his two daughters were born, Joyce in 1962 and Jacqueline in 1963. He answered the church's call to the mission field serving in Africa at Benghazi, Libya from 1963 – 1968 and to Ile Ife, Nigeria from 1969 – 1974. Between his tours in Africa, Dr. Oliverio obtained his Master's degree in Public Health from Loma Linda University in 1968 and a post-graduate degree in diseases of tropical medicine and hygiene from the University of Liverpool, England in 1971. He practiced in various medical groups in Loma Linda, CA and Wyethville, VA until opening his own successful practice in 1980 through the time of his death.
For the past 15 years, Dr. Oliverio devoted his charitable work and finances in advancing mission work in support of promoting education pursuits for the children of the communities where he grew up, specifically Mindanao Mission Academy and Mt. View College in the Philippines. He relished in attending and participating in the graduation ceremonies of the multitude of students he sponsored. He was also an avid supporter of the Waterman Visayan Filipino-American SDA Church.
SURVIVORS — He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Gloria Roy Operana of Santa Barbara, Pangasinan; his sons Michael, Jr. (Joy) of Yucaipa, CA and Ralph (Agatha) of Loma Linda, CA; his daughters Joyce Oliverio Volsch (Miles) and Jacqueline Oliverio Neufeld (Brad) both of Redlands, CA. He is survived by 3 grandsons: Ryan Oliverio (Tamara) of Henderson, NV, Tyler Oliverio (Shelby) of Fairway, KS and Matthew Neufeld of Redlands, CA. He is survived by 3 granddaughters: Paris Volsch of Beverly Hills, CA, Rebecca Volsch and Raechelle Neufeld both of Redlands, CA. He has 2 step grandchildren Joseph Roberts of Washington, DC, Brandon Williford of Loma Linda, CA. He also has one great-grandson, Grayson Oliverio of Henderson, NV. He is also survived by his siblings Elizabeth Alavanza, Eliseo Oliverio, Warlito Oliverio, Eustiquio Oliverio, Jr., and Merlinda Sorenio all of the Philippines.
SERVICES - Friends are welcome to view Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the Valley View Chapel, Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3520 E. Washington St., Colton, CA. Funeral services commemorating his life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Waterman Visayan Filipino-American SDA Church, 882 S. Waterman Ave., San Bernardino. A private interment service for family will occur Sunday April 28, 2019 at Montecito Memorial Park.
DONATIONS – In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to further Dr. Michael Oliverio, Sr.'s mission work made to Oliverio Family Foundation, P.O. Box 116, Loma Linda, CA 92354.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2019