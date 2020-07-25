Miguel (Tony) Harvey, of Adams, New York, passed away on July 17, 2020 due to a drowning while swimming with his family at Southwick Beach State Park, Henderson, New York. Miguel was born on December 1, 1970 in Torrance, California. Miguel graduated in 1988 from Poly High School in Riverside, California. Achieved two Associates Degrees from Jefferson Community College, Watertown, New York. He was working on his Bachelors Degree in Social Work at the time of his death. Miguel was employed by Direct Support Professional since 2013. He also served in the Marines from 1988-1992 and also served in the Army from 1995-1999. Miguel is survived by wife Kristi, sons, Miguel Harvey Jr., Adam Harvey and Marcus Harvey; stepson Bradley Streeter, Antonio Diaz, Adrian Briones, Aaron Briones; daughter Elaine Harvey; stepdaughter Leah Briones; mother Veronica Harvey; brothers Eric (Vanessa) Harvey, Michael (Kathy) Harvey, Marcus (Ingrid) Harvey, Ricky Riddick; sister Cheryl Harvey, granddaughter Everleigh Harvey and many nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Hubert Harvey, niece Danielle Horn and nephew Wendell D Horn. Calling hours will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Piddock Funeral Home, Adams, NY with a graveside service following at 3:00 PM at Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville, NY.





