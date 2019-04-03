MIKE AGUIRRE



Mike Aguirre, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, slipped away quietly after complications from pneumonia on March 27, 2019. A native Californian, Mike was born in Loma Linda to Andres Aguirre and Catalina Ramirez on July 16, 1924. Except for his time in the military, he resided in Corona his entire life. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II completing 30 bombing missions over Nazi Germany and Occupied France. He also served during the Korean Conflict in 1950. While he was stationed at Laredo Air Force Base he met and eventually married Margaret M. Shorey in 1946. Together they nurtured six children who survive them: Imelda Mead of Washington state, Michael Aguirre (Robin) and Grace (Dale) Masterson of Moreno Valley, Cindi (Barry) Illman, and Melinda (David) Goetz of Corona and Marisa (Eli) Rangel of Perris. Mike's children, relatives, and friends will cherish memories of him as a hard-working and devoted father, supportive and laser-focused on what was best for his family. He retired in 1989 after a career that spanned nearly 42 years in the aerospace industry and as a business owner. Following retirement, he and Margaret enjoyed traveling all over the country in their motor home and especially enjoyed long stays in Westport, WA where Mike enjoyed deep sea fishing. Trips to the Pacific Northwest were nearly a yearly ritual until Margaret could no longer travel. After Margaret's death in December of 2017, Mike continued living independently in the family home with the support of his children. Family members who survive him include nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Chapel service to be held at Thomas Miller Mortuary, Corona on April 9 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mike's name to Corona Animal Shelter. Make payable to CPCP and put Corona Animal Shelter in memo of check. Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019