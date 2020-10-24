Mildred Tidwell Wright was born March 8, 1931, in Columbia, SC, to Myrtlene and David Tidwell. She lost her father as a child, an event that would shape her determination and drive. As a teen, Mildred graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and entered South Carolina State University, where she pledged the Beta Sigma chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She transferred to Allen University in Columbia, and graduated with a B.S. degree in Education in 1951. She met her future husband, Cleveland Wright, at Morris College in Sumter, SC, while working in the office of the college president. They were married August 26, 1951, and had one son, Geary, in 1952. A few years later, Mildred began her career in education at Manchester High School in Pinewood, SC. She taught classes in business and typing and found time during the summers to work toward a graduate degree. 1959 was a year that was notable for two reasons: Mildred earned her Master of Arts degree in Education from Columbia University's Teacher College and she helped charter the Eta Zeta Omega chapter of AKA in Sumter. After Cleveland graduated from Howard University Medical School, the family moved to Riverside, CA, in 1962, where he was accepted for his internship and residency. During that time, Mildred taught business and typing classes at Norte Vista High School in Riverside. Once Cleveland finished his training, she helped him set up his medical practice and supervised the front office. Mildred and Cleveland had just completed the plans for their dream home when she was diagnosed with a cerebral aneurysm. She underwent 13 hours of surgery and recovered with permanent partial paralysis, having to learn how to walk and talk again. Once Mildred got stronger, she was back to completing her dream home and the family moved there in 1969. There were many family holidays, celebrations, and barbecues held there over the years and Mildred loved to entertain. She enjoyed family, traveling with Cleveland around the globe, doing needlepoint and crossword puzzles, going to concerts and plays, and eating good food. Mildred was a member of Arlington United Methodist Church in Riverside for 38 years and was a member of the choir and the United Methodist Women. She was also active with the Riverside Medical Auxiliary Guild and the Eta Nu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. On October 13, 2020, Mildred passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Mildred was preceded in death by her mother and father, and an uncle, George McQuarters. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Dr. Cleveland W. Wright; son Geary S. Wright (Joni); grandchildren Derek W. Wright (Angelisa), Jason M. Wright (Kimberly), Stephanie M. Wright; great-grandchildren Brielle R. Beall and David W. Wright; niece Dr. Judith C. Watson; nephew Mr. Steven M. Watson, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be Monday, October 26, from 2-4 pm at Tillman Riverside Mortuary. Due to Covid-19, the family wishes to have a private service and burial. Mildred will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery on October 27.





