3-13-1933 - 3-30-2020 Miles passed away peacefully at home from leukemia. He was a "fighter" and just celebrated his 87th birthday. Miles was a kind and gentle soul, steadfast and constant. He was born in Shumway, Arizona to Augustus and Faye Greer Shumway. There he attended the One-Room Red Brick School House, now a historical site. He saved the school from closure by starting one year before his legal age. Later the family moved to Provo, Utah where he graduated from Provo High School and went on to BYU where he attained his accounting degree. Miles worked as a CPA for over 50 years for several firms and owned his private practice. He would say with pride that he was a CPA. He served in the military in Korea, and also as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the New England Mission. Miles was a faithful lifelong member of the Church serving in various callings. Miles has four siblings, Dale, Katie, Jerry and Brook. Miles was married to Ruth Fox and they had seven children together, Marianne, Scott, Nancy, Troy, Linda, April and Aaron. He has 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. After a few years of being single he met and married Barbara Hering Thompson 21 years ago. They made their home in Menifee, California. He inherited 4 more children, Tonja, Jakob, Miriam and Mark and 11 more grandchildren who affectionately called him "Opa". His hobbies were his family. He was an avid reader especially liking the daily newspaper, watching the news and BYU sports. He also had learned to play the piano and violin. Miles will be laid to rest at the National cemetery in Riverside. A controlled viewing in lieu of a memorial service due to Covid-19 wil be held at Miller-Jones Mortuary, Sun City on Wednesday 4-15-2020 from 4-8pm. Please call Barbara to be put on the list to attend.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020