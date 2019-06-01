|
02/24/1930 - 05/25/2019 Milton John Pingel passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 in his sleep at his home in Riverside, CA. He was 89 years old. Viewing: Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 12-4pm at Crestlawn Memorial Park, 11500 Arlington Avenue, Riverside. Funeral Services: Monday, June 3rd, 2019, 11am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5455 Alessandro Blvd., Riverside. Celebration of Life immediately following the service in Graumann Hall. WL00201120-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 1, 2019