MITCHELL RAY (MICKEY) FAUS
Mickey Faus was born in Muncy Creek, Pennsylvania, on July 19, 1950, to Wilson Ray and Gloria Felix Faus, and passed into the loving arms of his Savior on February 18, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Gloria; his sister, Andrea (Joe) Gonzales; his wife, Anita (Nena) Schmall; daughter, Amy (Matthew) Beyersdorf; son, Mark Faus; two beloved grandsons, Jacob and William Beyersdorf, and nephew, Joey Gonzales. He is also cherished by Nena's family, consisting of her 6 brothers and sisters, their spouses, twelve nieces and nephews, and even more great nieces and great nephews.
When Mickey was six years old, his dad accepted a job transfer to Corona, Ca to open the new International Furniture factory in town. Mick finished first grade at Jefferson Elementary, and continued his education at Corona schools until graduating in 1968 from Corona High. His class held their 50th class reunion in October, though Mick was unable to attend because of his illness, and he was very sorry to have missed it. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Corona since 1957 when the Faus family moved to town. Over the years, he held positions on many boards and committees. He also spent many hours servicing the phone systems for the church and pre-school.
After high school, a few college classes, and a few very unsatisfying entry-level jobs, Mick joined the Air Force and was trained to install and repair aircraft radios, a job he loved. He was stationed at March Air Force Base in 1970, and home for the weekend, when he met the seven Schmall kids, newly arrived in Corona for their dad to work at....International Furniture! (God always has a plan.) Before long, Mick and Nena were occasionally dating, and when he was sent to Okinawa, they kept up a lively correspondence for the 18 months he was overseas. Their 45 year marriage began on August 4, 1973, two months after he was hired by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph. He worked for the phone company throughout the Inland Empire, beginning as a splicer, and finishing his career in 2008 as an installation and maintenance technician for 911 systems.
Mickey had a lifelong love of the game of baseball. He started out in Little League and continued playing all the way through high school. He was proud to be a member of Corona High's CIF championship team of 1968 led by Coach Lyle Wilkerson. Coach and several teammates have remained close friends throughout the years. Mick rarely went a season without playing some form of baseball, including almost 40 years on First Baptist Church's softball team in Corona's Church League.
Mick was a hunter, fisherman, and a gun enthusiast. He loved camping, shooting and reloading, reading Civil War, Wild West, and WWII history, eating spicy Mexican food, cooking, arguing (he honed his skills on umpires), and he could fix anything. He was a fabulous husband, father, grandpa, son, brother and friend. He was grumpy on the outside, kind and generous on the inside, opinionated, and convinced he was always right, even though none of us agreed with him. He had a wonderful sense of humor, had a great story to fit any occasion, loved us unconditionally, made us laugh, and we adored him. We will miss him forever.
Services will be at First Baptist Church of Corona on March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow. And, guys, no matter what your wife says about respect, or proper funeral attire, Mick has given you permission to wear shorts or jeans to his funeral.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019