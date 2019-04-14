|
MORRIS B. MORELAND
Born November 18, 1926 in Anderson, Indiana to Morris and Genevieve Moreland, Morris was raised with his brother David in Compton, California.
Morris served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946; following his discharge from the Navy, Morris went to work for Southern California Edison in Compton. In 1948, Morris married Carol Vaughn; they had three children. Following a transfer from Compton to Oxnard, Morris and his family finally settled in Saugus where he and Carol raised their children and he continued his career. Morris eventually retired in 1983 after 36 years with Edison. Carol also retired from Wm. S. Hart High School and the couple moved to Hemet where they spent their retirement years. In retirement, Morris and Carol took numerous cruises, toured the western United States with their travel trailer and attended the Hemet United Methodist Church. Morris also continued to enjoy bird hunting in Mexico with family and friends. Morris lost his wife of 61 years in 2010. He spent his final years in assisted living where he made many friends and enjoyed playing dominos and cards. Morris passed away April 8, 2019 with his children present. Morris is survived by his children Janalee (Lane) Arthur, Steven (Beverly) Moreland, Susan (Craig) Sherman, two grandchildren, Panda Taylor and Lisa (Justin) Sullivan, and two great grandchildren Jarrett and Kyle Taylor.
The family would like to thank The Lakes Memory Care for their love and care and Remita Health for their hospice care.
Graveside services for Morris Moreland will be Wednesday, April 17th at 1:00pm at San Jacinto Valley Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019