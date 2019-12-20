|
July 17, 1933 - December 5, 2019 Muriel passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 from Parkinson's/Lewy Body disease. She was 86 years old. Muriel was born in Pomona, CA. She lived most of her life in Claremont and Upland until she retired. She raised 3 children with her first husband, Dick Beeman. She later married Jerry White and moved to Redding and finally retired in Temecula. Muriel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, avid Trojan fan and devout Christian. Muriel attended Claremont, Upland and Ontario schools. She graduated from Chaffey High School and received a bachelor's degree in Education from U.S.C. She taught elementary school for 35 years, mostly in the Ontario-Montclair School District. Muriel was an active member with the Temecula Valley Garden Club and Grace Presbyterian Church. Her many interests included art, music, history, nature walks, gardening, puzzles and trivia. She was preceded in death by her son Blake Beeman and her husband Jerry White. Surviving children are Joani LaChance (Randy LaChance), Todd Beeman (Sharon Pendleton-Beeman), 5 granddaughters, 5 great-grandchildren, 4 step-children, and 3 cousins. Celebration of Life will be on January 4, 2020 from 11am-1pm at Grace Presbyterian Church 31143 Nicolas Road, Temecula, CA 92591. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 20, 2019