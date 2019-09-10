|
Muriel Mae (Pat) Adams April 13, 1922 - September 03, 2019 Muriel went to be with the Lord September 03 ,2019 but will remain in our hearts forever! She was born Muriel Mae Desper on April 13, 1922 to proud parents Elva and Nolva Desper. She was born in Vancouver, Washington and lived in Portland, Oregon before coming to Riverside, California. Muriel was in the Navy during World War II. While in the Navy she met Ray Lester Adams and they married on June 12, 1946. Then six years later they became the proud parents to their lovely daughter Dee Ann born on October 10, 1952. Muriel is survived by her son-in-law Merle Maycumber, grandchildren Dewayne and Michelle, great grandchild Winter and her great-great grandchildren Aiden and Sofia. There will be no services per Muriel's wishes.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019