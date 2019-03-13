|
MURIEL MARKHAM LUSSIER
Muriel Markham Lussier ascended peacefully on March 1, 2019 at her home in Moreno Valley, CA.. She was the first of 6 children born to Alfred & Emma Trytten, November 15, 1920, in Minnesota. She graduated from Keister High School in 1937 and came to California at the beginning of the war.
While working in Glendale, she met the love of her life, Bill Markham, & they were married in November, 1946. Their two children, Jane & Billy, were born in Southern California.
In 1954, the family moved to Palm Springs, where Muriel & Bill owned & ran a small restaurant & an adjoining early convenience grocery store at the entrance to a mobile home park. Many actors & stars frequented the desert & some were regulars for the home-cooked meals. After a few years, they felt the need to settle the family in a smaller town with a brighter future.
They bought a hardware supply store in Sunnymead & became involved in many activities around the community which at that time was 5,000 folks - unlike the 300,000 who now live in Moreno Valley! Bill was colorblind - his favorite color was beige he said - so Muriel became the paint guru and worked by his side 6 days a week. They were part of the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary as well as all events of the town - little league baseball, parades, & community fairs.
Muriel was a mover & a shaker. They were trying all ways to "get Sunnymead on the maps of California." She snuck away from Markham's Hardware once a month for her ladies canasta parties. Their home was 'PARTY CENTRAL' for the whole community & family. Every holiday was celebrated in style. There was always a reason to get together & enjoy the company.
As Sunnymead & the valley grew, Muriel & Bill were leaders in the effort to incorporate our 3 small areas into Moreno Valley. A Chamber of Commerce Executive Director stated, "When I think of Bill, I don't just think of him, but him and his wife, Muriel. They're a team who has always stayed active in the community." They were Charter members of the Moreno Valley Historical Society, & Muriel, as a Board Member for many years, kept up the urgency for a museum to house all the accumulations of the valley history.
After almost 19 years in business, they retired from the hardware store to travel the world. And they did! They were among the earliest visitors when China was opened to the outside world, took several trips to Europe as well as Australia & New Zealand. Their one grandson, Travis Markham Page, traveled with them through almost every state in the Union.
After Bill died in 1987, Muriel kept on her path of community involvement. In 1990, she married Roger Lussier. They were wonderful companions & continued traveling for the next 25 years across the country as well as to exotic islands. Roger passed in July 2018.
Muriel spent almost 60 wonderful years in her home overlooking the valley she so loved. As she always said, "I worked hard, I played hard, I laughed hard and I cried hard!"
Now she is laughing with her loved ones in heaven & still here with all of us who are celebrating her 98 incredible years.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 3pm at the Christ Community Church, 13300 Indian Avenue, Moreno Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers, Muriel's family requests that remembrances be made to the Moreno Valley Historical Society in her honor.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019