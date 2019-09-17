|
|
MURRAY SCHILLER Age 75, of Port Lavaca, TX, passed away September 12, 2019. On November 27, 1943 she was the first born to Rene and Margaret Aguillard in Port Arthur, TX. She graduated from St. Agnes Academy of Houston and the University of Texas, Austin. While living in California she received both her Masters Degree and Law Degree. Murray was retired from the Alvord Unified School District of Riverside, CA where she was both educator and administrator for more than 33 years. She traveled extensively throughout her lifetime. Visits to the Far East, Europe, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Canada, and most of the continental United States, provided her with a wealth of understanding of the world around her. Visits to and around Lake Charles, LA provided her the opportunity to keep in touch with her Cajun heritage through family and friends. One of the things she enjoyed the most was volunteering. It began in earnest when she and her husband Douglas spent nearly a decade assisting at The Ronald McDonald House in Loma Linda, CA. Soon after relocating to Port Lavaca, they began volunteering, first at the Calhoun County Community Ministries Food Pantry, where they served in several capacities for 13 years. Later, she and her husband spent 11 years, of Thursday mornings, volunteering at the Calhoun County Public Library. Time was also spent at The Harbor Crisis Center in Port Lavaca. Murray was active in her Catholic faith, serving with the Our Lady of the Gulf Altar Society and the Catholic Daughters. She is survived by her devoted husband, Douglas Charles Schiller; daughters, Helen Lara Ren‚e Mossman, and Heather Margret-Marie Mead; sons, Carter Allen Mossman, Jonathan Douglas Schiller, and Jordan Edward Mossman; and 9 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Melanie Aguillard. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6 - 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Reception to follow. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 17, 2019