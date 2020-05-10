Myrtis P. Revell
1933 - 2020
Age 87, of Riverside, CA, went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020. She was the seventh of ten children born to the late Rudolph and Selma Schliebe on January 12, 1933 in Columbia, South Dakota. Survivors include her two children Diane (Brian) Stephens of Riverside and Michael (Pan) Bullard of Running Springs, grandsons David (Logan) Stephens of Los Angeles and Brad (Laurie) Stephens and great- grandson Luke Stephens of Corona, her sisters Atarah Stading of Yoncalla Oregon and Gloria McManus of Clearlake. Myrtis was predeceased by her husband Walter in 2011, her granddaughter Mychal Bullard in 2012 and seven siblings. Myrtis found joy in singing, playing the organ and attending church. The date of Myrtis' Memorial Service is pending, or to quote one of her favorite sayings, "We are playing it by ear." Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com


Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
