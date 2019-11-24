|
February 17, 1927 - November 13, 2019 Nadine Mote Colt (Andrew J and Nellie Barlow Mote) lived such a good long life. From a peripatetic childhood with her family constantly wandering the roads of Oklahoma, Missouri & Kansas she ended up in her beloved state of California for the last 64 years. She & husband of 59 years, Frank (Hutch), enjoyed their several homes in Riverside & Ventura counties, the last & longest stay being in Sun Lakes, Banning, CA. Nadine earned her AA degree late in life, at Moorpark Community College, then went on to become the director of their tutorial center from which she retired in 1988. Hutch retired in 1989 & they stepped up their traveling to include 61 cruises & visiting 59 countries. When Hutch died in 2008, she continued to travel extensively with daughters Carla Jeffers (Jerry Jeffers) & Cathy Colt (Jeff Silver). She is also survived by grandchildren Ian Jeffers, Andrea Brown (Jeremy Brown), Hannah Holiman (Will Holiman), Rachel Silver, and great granddaughter Harper Holiman. Nadine took great joy in her family, pets and her favorite pastimes of reading, traveling and eating out. She had few regrets and lived her life exactly as she wanted right up to the end. We miss her terribly. Arlington Mortuary 951-689-1011
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2019