January 25,1955 - August 27, 2019 Nancy passsed away 4:15am on 8-27-2019 at the age of 64. Born 1-25-1955 to Thomas and Victoria Archer. She was married to Dale G Robertson Sr. for 14 years whereas they had 3 children. He survives. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother Earl and a daughter Jennifer. Surviving are her brothers Tom Archer of Utah, Tim (Sheryl) Archer of California; sister Mary (Mark) Smith of California; her children, Dale (Stacy) Robertson of Illinois and Katherine Robertson of California, plus 2 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. Nancy loved life and her family. She was especially proud of her grandchildren.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2019