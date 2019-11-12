|
|
NANCY ANN BOWERS Nancy Ann Bowers passed away at the Temecula Valley Hospital just, two weeks shy of her 60th birthday. Nancy suffered from complications of a brain aneurysm, which burst, causing severe brain damage leading to her passing. Nancy is the daughter of Stuart and Shirlee McCown. She was born in Los Angeles and grew up in nearby Hacienda Heights. She attended local schools, graduating from Los Altos High School. She attended Mt. San Antonio College and worked for Security Pacific Bank where she met and shortly after, married her dream man, Wayne Bowers. Nancy is survived by an older sister, Cynthia Pike and a younger brother, Bob McCown, who was born on her birthday, Nov. 20th. They are three years apart. Nancy and Wayne set up housekeeping at their new home in Whittier. She had two children, Teri and Kristi. Kristi is married and one year ago made Nancy a very proud grandmother. Teri is engaged and will wed early in the new year. The Bowers family moved into a lovely new home in Murrieta late in 1994. She was active in softball with her girls and all the kids loved her. She lost her dear husband late in 1997, but to keep busy she started her own house cleaning business in "The Colony", where she met and enjoyed some life time friends. Several years of cleaning though was enough and she retired to a less strenuous life. Dinner with friends at Anthony's Restaurant was one of her favorite outings. Nancy enjoyed gardening and her yard was a showplace for fruit and vegetables. She also took up wood working and became a very competent carpenter, having built several beautiful mantels and many large bean bag games for her friends and much, much more. She was a super cook and often made meals for her father and many of his friends. Cookies were a real treat. Nancy will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. She was truly a special person!! Service to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 11am at Evans-Brown Mortuary - Sun City ,27010 Encanto Drive, Sun City, CA 92585. Tel: 951-679-1114
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 12, 2019