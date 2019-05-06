|
|
NANCY LYNNE ESPARZA
Nancy was born April 15, 1952 at March AFB hospital in Riverside, Calif. She was called home on April 27, 2019, to be with our savior.
Nancy married her beloved husband Victor on Jan. 14, 1971. Together they traveled the world in the Air Force. She is a veteran of the USAF. She left the Air Force to raise her children and on & off worked in the transportation industry, manager of Mrs. Fields Cookies and later Sears in Moreno Valley. Nancy made her home in Moreno Valley, Calif.
She is survived by her husband Vic, two daughters Lisa Raghoo, Dr. Amy Esparza-Arvizu, her two sons, Tony Esparza and Dr./MSGT Aaron V Esparza, 7 grandchildren; Lilly, Emma, Chloe (Coco), Ari, Alexander, Jude & Ivy.
Services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on May 13, 2019 at 12:00pm in Moreno Valley. Burial will take place at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:45pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 6, 2019