Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Esparza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Esparza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY LYNNE ESPARZA
Nancy was born April 15, 1952 at March AFB hospital in Riverside, Calif. She was called home on April 27, 2019, to be with our savior.
Nancy married her beloved husband Victor on Jan. 14, 1971. Together they traveled the world in the Air Force. She is a veteran of the USAF. She left the Air Force to raise her children and on & off worked in the transportation industry, manager of Mrs. Fields Cookies and later Sears in Moreno Valley. Nancy made her home in Moreno Valley, Calif.
She is survived by her husband Vic, two daughters Lisa Raghoo, Dr. Amy Esparza-Arvizu, her two sons, Tony Esparza and Dr./MSGT Aaron V Esparza, 7 grandchildren; Lilly, Emma, Chloe (Coco), Ari, Alexander, Jude & Ivy.
Services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on May 13, 2019 at 12:00pm in Moreno Valley. Burial will take place at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:45pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.