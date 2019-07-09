|
5/17/1927 - 6/29/2019 This picture captures the essence of Nancy's life, as she celebrated her 92nd birthday. Joy! Nancy was born in Chisholm, Minnesota, then grew up in Bellingham, Washington. She had two older brothers, Jim and Bud, who loved to play tricks on her. At age 13 she got her first job in a pharmacy rolling pills for 10 cents per roll. She would take her earnings and buy lip stick and coke floats (she had her priorities). Nancy loved to ride her bike and once rode her bike (unbeknownst to her mother) from Bellingham to Seattle with her dog "toots". Nancy spent many hours playing with her doll "Ida Mae" and best friend and neighbor "Poke". She was a lifelong night owl and would stay up late every night watching the lights go out one by one in Bellingham from her bedroom window. She carefully counted each light. After graduating from high school she attended college at Washington State University in Pullman. This is where she met the love of her life Harold Poor Jr., who had just returned from serving as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne in World War II in Europe. They met at a 4H dance. Nancy didn't want to attend the dance so someone paid her money to go. It paid off. They quickly fell in love and had their first kiss on the college campus. They were married 3 months later and were blessed to enjoy 72 years of marriage. During their marriage they had many friends and enjoyed playing golf (they both had 3 holes in one), bridge and partying with the "Potluck" group for over 50 years, which included lively parties, great food and dancing. They loved to go to Laughlin and Pechanga to gamble. She was very lucky. We always wanted to hang out with her in hopes that her luck would rub off on us. As sweethearts, they had nicknames: "Pooh" (Harold) and "Squeak" (Nancy). They were inseparable and best friends. They were known for their hospitality and frequently opened their home to entertain guests and overnight visitors. Mom loved to laugh and tell stories. Nancy loved to play games: Scrabble, any card game (including "garbage", gin-rummy and Russian bank), ping-pong, pool, crossword puzzles, jumbles and was a real competitor. If you ever beat her you knew you had earned it. She loved to collect rocks. Her favorite rocks were from Yahatz, Oregon. Nancy was extremely detail oriented and kept track of everything she could possibly keep track of. She had innumberable notebooks and lists of everything from A to Z. Nancy loved adventure: She traveled around the Country (all 50 states) and loved road trips and playing license plate games. She also took trips to France, Cuba, Canada, and Mexico. She took several cruises including the Mediterranean and Scandinavia and the Baltic. She loved to hike up Mt. Rubidoux (and hide things behind rocks) and hiking in the Santa Ana river bottom. Whenever we were driving in the car and she made a wrong turn she would never get mad. She would say "we are on a little adventure". Nancy was a real jewel and her smile could light up a room. She was very gracious, loving, kind, and generous. She simply exuded "niceness". All who knew her loved her. She taught us how to give unconditionally. When we were college students she would slip us money and sacks of groceries and say "don't tell your father". Nancy was a great mom to her three sons. She was like Mrs. Cleaver from Leave it to Beaver. She baked cookies in her high heels and when her sons were sick she would spoil them with 7-Up and comic books. Nancy was talented: She played the piano and was also a skilled seamstress, adept with knitting, crochet, and needlepoint. She loved decorating Christmas and birthday cards in her own unique style with her multi-colored pens and colorful stickers. She had a massive pen collection. Nancy worked at the University of California Riverside Library for 25 years and retired from there. She was an avid book reader and was constantly going to the library to check out the latest book. Nancy was a member of Magnolia Presbyterian Church in Riverside for 60 years and served as an usher and was part of the prayer chain. Her favorite scripture verse was the Lord's Prayer, which she recited from memory on her final day as she also prayed blessings upon her family. Nancy did believe in Jesus as her Savior. Nancy had the gift of helps: She was always thinking of others and wanting to bless them with little treats. She volunteered to help young school children read and was also involved in ambliopia. Harold died last Thanksgiving and Nancy was so heartbroken. She moved in with her son Gary and his wife Karen in Carlsbad and stayed with them for 6 months as Nancy was in and out of Hospice. Karen became Nancy's primary care giver and glorified the Lord as she spent 24/7 taking care of all of her needs. Their dog "Moochie" became an assistant caregiver as he became her comfort dog and personal "licker". Mom loved Moochie. Nancy died peacefully in her sleep the day before what would have been her 73rd wedding anniversary. So Squeak and Pooh were reunited in Heaven for their anniversary. Nancy's descendents: (3) sons: Steven from Haliewa, Oahu, Hawaii (Esther deceased), David from Riverside, California (deceased), Gary from Carlsbad, California (Karen); (5) grandchildren: Laura Marker (Bill), Aaron Poor (C.J.), Erika Young (Evan), Lindsay Poor (Dax), Carmen Hergenrader (Patrick); (10) great-grandchildren: Tiffany (Javier), Zack, Alicia, Elijah, Christopher, Steven, Maya, Noah, Ella, and Ben: and (1) great-great grandchild: Leo. Nancy Gale Poor was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her favorite expression when saying goodnight or goodbye was "love and hugs". All those who knew her were touched by her genuine love for life, family, and friends. "Love and hugs" to you, Mom. Mom told us she was ready to go to Heaven. She asked me (Gary) if I had written the eulogy yet and I said "no Mom, you are still with us, but I will write you a good one". Mom, we will see you in Heaven and have a great reunion. I'm sure the Lord will let you enjoy all of the "red noodles" you want. Life will never be the same without you, but we have a lifetime of memories and lots of pictures to cherish. Just know that we love you and look forward to seeing your smiling face again. WL00205100-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 9, 2019