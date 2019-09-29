|
NANCY LANDIS HENDRICKSON Nancy passed away September 6, 2019, at the age of 76, following a brief illness. She was surrounded with love by her family. Born in Elkins, West Virginia on November 27, 1942, she was the daughter of Christine and Harold Landis. Nancy graduated from Ramona High School in 1960 and was active in drama. She also attended San Bernardino Valley College and Cerro Coso College. Nancy is survived by her two sons Thomas Johnson and Timothy Johnson, five grandchildren, brother Bill Weese, sister Leslye Williams and many other relatives and friends. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother and was a friend to all. She will be greatly missed. Nancy spent most of her working life at the American Baking Company in San Bernardino, Kerr-McGee in Trona, and Death Valley Resort. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her sister's home, 3660 El Camino Drive, San Bernardino. Interment will take place at Mt. View Mortuary the following day.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019