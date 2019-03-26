|
|
NANCY MARIE BEAUCHAMP
Age 80, of Glendale Az, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019.
She was born to parents Robert and Thelma Beauchamp, September 10, 1938 in Oroville, Ca. Nancy graduated from Elsinore High School in 1956.
She married the late Jimmy Taylor in 1956, and they lived together in Apple Valley, CA for 9 years. Nancy remarried in 1979 to Ed Garcia and relocated to Glendale, Az.
Nancy is survived by two children: Jeff Taylor, of Tustin CA. and Carol Taylor, of Victorville, Ca.
Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband in 1967, parents Robert and Thelma Beauchamp and her brother Art (Butch) Beauchamp in 2004.
She is also survived by three sisters, one brother: Donna East of Grand Terrace, Ca, Lorraine Freeman of Santa Barbra, Ca, Betty Mummy of Salem, Or. and Bob Beauchamp of Arroyo Grande, Ca and five grandchildren.
A memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Laurel Cemetery also known as Murrieta Cemetery.
The family asks that people make donations to Nancy's favorite charity in support of "", in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2019