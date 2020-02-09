|
Nancy Merlene (Lamons) Cook Age 76, passed away on January 27, 2020 in her home in San Jacinto, California. A memorial service will be held at the Elks Lodge in Hemet, California on Saturday, February 22nd at 1:00pm. Nancy was born in Los Angeles, California on June 14, 1943. She was the oldest daughter of Merle and Florene Lamons. She grew up in Lawndale, California and attended Leuzinger High School. She married her high school sweetheart, William Cook, on June 18, 1960. Over the years they lived in Florida, Tennessee and California. They have three sons (William Cook, Jr., Rodney Cook, John Cook) and one daughter (Shari (Cook) Lovett). Nancy was an avid sewer, quilter and baker. She was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Hemet Elks Lodge, and twice President of the Elks, Ladies Auxiliary. Through the Elks she worked tirelessly to raise funds for charitable organizations. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, three sons and daughters-in law, one daughter and son-in-law, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two brothers and sisters-in-law, one sister, and twelve nieces and nephews.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020