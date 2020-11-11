NAOMI RUTH BATTAILE Naomi Ruth Battaile passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 31, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1927 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Elmer E. Curtis and Mary A. Foley. Ruth was a lifelong resident of San Bernardino and attended San Bernardino High School and San Bernardino Valley College. She and her late husband Tom owned and operated North Rialto Drug in Rialto, and Palm Drug in Highland for many years. She was active in the community and was honored as one of the longest serving members of the Assistance League of San Bernardino. She danced the opening number at their Headdress Ball at the age of 84! Ruth loved to entertain and hosted many parties at her house. She loved playing and watching golf and was a longtime member of Arrowhead Country Club. She loved playing card games and dominos with her friends and family. She was a loving wife and mother and is survived by three children, Tom Jr (Debi), Bill (Suzi), and Beth (Craig) Hechanova, seven grandchildren, Tom lll, Michael, Katie, Kim Bayle, Kelly, Emilie Barrow and Alexis, one great-grandson, Miles, and sister, Melba Kennedy. She was loved by her many, many friends and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 13th at 3pm. She will be reunited with her late husband Tom in a private burial at Riverside National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ruth to the Assistance League of San Bernardino at https://www.assistanceleague.org/san-bernardino/donate/
. The family is especially grateful to the staff at Brightwater Senior Living in Highland, CA who helped care for her the last few years of her life, as well as her many numerous friends who kept her young at heart!