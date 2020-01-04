|
5/26/1923 - 12/20/2019 Narvella Keel was born to Jonas and Iola Keel. It was May 26, 1923 when she arrived as one of the oldest girls in a family that would eventually include thirteen children. Rev. Narvella Keel Davis leaves to cherish in memory her three daughters, Maevell (Davis) Williams, Joyce (Davis) Green and Jacquelyn (Davis) Neely, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers and host of nieces and nephews. Narvella Davis will be missed but NOT forgotten. She leaves a legacy of loving others through their trials by telling them and showing them that God loves us ALL. Visitation: Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4-8 pm Memorial Service: Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 AM Narvella Davis will be laid to rest at: Inglewood Park Mortuary, Monday, January 6, 2020, at Noon. Inglewood Park Mortuary 3801 W. Manchester Blvd. Inglewood, CA 90035 Evans Brown Mortuary 385 W. 4th St. Perris, CA 92570 951-657-5178
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 4, 2020