July 13, 1939 - August 21, 2019 Nelda Elaine Jackson, n‚e Young, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019. She was eighty years old and a blessing to all who knew her. She was born on July 13, 1939, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Curtis Holder Young and Vera Orlena Young, n‚e Shields. Nelda mostly grew up in Fort Worth, except during World War II, when the family lived in Pascagoula, Mississippi, where her father, an electrician, helped build ships for the war. Nelda went to college in Waxahachie, Texas, at the Southwestern Bible Institute. That is where Nelda met the love of her life, Dan E. Jackson. They were married in Fort Worth on November 21, 1958. Dan was a preacher, and his ministry took the family to towns and churches all over the West Coast: Glendora, Blythe, Fresno, San Jose, Valencia, Camarillo, El Centro, Longview, WA, Lancaster, and Corona. Every time, Nelda said goodbye to the friends she had made, the gardens she had cultivated, the houses she had made into homes. She helped her children adjust, planted new gardens, made new homes and friends. It was never easy. She did it all with grace. In addition to helping with Dan's ministry, and doinglet's face itall of the work at home and with the kids, Nelda had her own extremely successful and demanding career as a teacher for nearly forty years. Nelda taught several grades, but kindergarten was her favorite, and she excelled at turning preschoolers into first graders through the alchemy of love and discipline. There are people all over California and beyond for whom Nelda was the first person outside of their own families to provide those essential ingredients for happiness and success. In 2016, Nelda and Dan moved to Atherton Baptist Homes, a Christian retirement and assisted-living community. Dan's health was failing, but it was Nelda who came to need assistance first. In 2017, Nelda fell and then suffered a cascade of health problems, for which she received care in Atherton's skilled nursing facility for the next two years. Throughout that time, she maintained her positive spirit, sense of humor, and indomitable will. She was always focused on others rather than herself. But her spirit suffered a crushing blow on April 9, 2019, when Dan passed away. She held on, dimmed by loss but shining still with love, until she succumbed to a hemorrhage on August 21, 2019. She is now rejoicing in heaven with her beloved husband, her father, mother, younger brother James Thomas Young, and other loved ones who predeceased her. Nelda is survived by her daughters: Tammy Wilson, Tanya Collins, and Teri Lindsay; son: Dan Jackson; sister: Frances Murphy; granddaughters: Danae, Ariel, Kelsey, Alyssa, Jerilyn and Maya; grandsons: Tyler, Jake and Devon; great-granddaughter: Fera; sons-in-law: Will Wilson, Ed Lindsay and Bob Collins; and daughter-in-law: Nita Patel. Nelda's memorial service will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Merriam Chapel at Atherton Baptist Homes, 214 S. Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019