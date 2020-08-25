1/1
Nellie Cloninger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday morning, August 7, 2020, Nellie Cloninger of Riverside, CA, passed away at the age of 83. Nellie Cloninger, daughter of Maria Zaragoza and Glicerio Reyes, died at her board and care home in Riverside, CA after a brief battle with cancer. She is survived by her two sons Joe and Jason, and her beloved granddaughter Lucy. Cloninger worked as an English teacher at Abraham Lincoln High School until her retirement in 1999, sharing her love of English, writing and life to students and colleagues over her 33-year career. She also loved gardening, current affairs and enjoying her grandchild. Her family and friends will greatly miss her. A private memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved