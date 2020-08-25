On Friday morning, August 7, 2020, Nellie Cloninger of Riverside, CA, passed away at the age of 83. Nellie Cloninger, daughter of Maria Zaragoza and Glicerio Reyes, died at her board and care home in Riverside, CA after a brief battle with cancer. She is survived by her two sons Joe and Jason, and her beloved granddaughter Lucy. Cloninger worked as an English teacher at Abraham Lincoln High School until her retirement in 1999, sharing her love of English, writing and life to students and colleagues over her 33-year career. She also loved gardening, current affairs and enjoying her grandchild. Her family and friends will greatly miss her. A private memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store