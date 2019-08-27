|
NELLIE R. MAGAÑA Age 93, passed away at home on August 21, 2019 from heart failure. She was born on January 28, 1926 and had lived in Riverside, CA for 84 years. She retired from El Indio Restaurant. Nellie is survived by her daughter Mary Lou Magaña Ramos, 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, August 30 at 11am; Rosary at 12pm; Mass at 12:30pm, all at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Committal service to follow Mass at 1:30PM at Olivewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Assistance League of Riverside, 3707 Sunnyside, CA 92506. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019