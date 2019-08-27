The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Preston and Simons Mortuary
3358 Mission Inn Ave
Riverside, CA 92501
(951) 683-7410
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine
Committal
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Olivewood Memorial Park
NELLIE R. MAGAÑA


1926 - 2019
NELLIE R. MAGAÑA Obituary
NELLIE R. MAGAÑA Age 93, passed away at home on August 21, 2019 from heart failure. She was born on January 28, 1926 and had lived in Riverside, CA for 84 years. She retired from El Indio Restaurant. Nellie is survived by her daughter Mary Lou Magaña Ramos, 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, August 30 at 11am; Rosary at 12pm; Mass at 12:30pm, all at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Committal service to follow Mass at 1:30PM at Olivewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Assistance League of Riverside, 3707 Sunnyside, CA 92506. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019
