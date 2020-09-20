June 21, 1945 - September 14, 2020 Newt Anderson Coady, Beloved Husband, Father, and Papa has gone home to be with his Lord. He lost his valiant fight with lung cancer, and he will be laid to rest on Saturday, September 26 @ 2:15pm at the Riverside National Cemetery with full military honors. After serving in the U.S. Navy for 10 years, Newt spent several decades using his talents of charisma, charm, and communication; he retired from Pepsi Cola Inc. in 2004. Following retirement, Newt embraced life by traveling with his forever traveling companion, his wife of 56 years, Sylvia J. Coady. He enjoyed road trips across the country to see national parks, forests, and the seaside. He loved fishing wherever they went, especially the creeks of Bishop, California. His greatest legacy is his family. In addition to his wife, he will be missed by his children - son, Andy Coady (April) and daughter, Janet Sewell (Kelly); grandchildren - Elizabeth (Miguel), Kristan (Frank), Lauren (David), Nicollette (Clarissa), Alexandra (Jeremy), Grant, Jordan, and Ellie; great-grandchildren - Cailyn, Alyssia, Anberlin, Rosalie, and Lucas. Cast your line in Heaven and catch those fish, Papa!





