March 22, 1928 - May 28, 2020 Nicholas Domenic Donato born on March 22, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio passed away May 28, 2020 in Riverside, California at age 92 due to natural causes. Nicholas Donato was a resourceful, resilient and resolute individual. He was raised as an Italian Catholic in Little Italy, Cleveland, Ohio. He was not interested in formal education; he found success in pursuing his goals and dreams in his own way. He was an entrepreneur in every sense of the word. His career was varied as he started as a mechanic and then an owner of a gas station, moved into life insurance as an agent and a district manager for Metropolitan Life and expanded into all types of insurance with Farmers Insurance. He pursued his real estate license to become an agent and ultimately a Commercial Land Developer and Contractor. He was an inventor of a brake lighting system and an author of the book, Light from Heaven's Keyhole. His most passionate work in later years consisted of praying for people's healing and salvation. If you ask people what they remember about Nicholas in his later years, they would say his love of the Lord and his wonderful cooking. Nicholas prepared food for family, friends and the homeless shelter up until his last days. If you ask his children what they would say they remember about their dad, they would say he was always positive, witty till the end, sharp as a tack, a great joke teller, a stranger to none, our confidant, our biggest cheer leader, and his last words to all of our conversations, "I love you." A viewing will be held on June 25th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer at 7944 Magnolia Avenue in Riverside, California and is open to all who wish to pay their respects. The memorial service will be held on June 26th from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the same location. The memorial is by invitation only as the number of guests is limited due to the current health guidelines for COVID 19. Nicholas is survived by his sister, Veronica Tignanelli; his three children, Deborah Kelley (Charlie Parliament), Nick Donato (Donna Donato) and Gina Bishop; his five grandchildren, Shawn Kelley (Mary Kelley), Daniel Donato, Tony Donato (Abby Donato), Gavin Bishop (Taylor Bishop) and Miles Bishop; his four great grandchildren, Nicole Kelley, Kati Kelley, Hudson Bishop and Andi Bishop; and his two stepchildren, Cara Adams and Alan Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Donato; his first wife, Rose Marie Donato, his second wife, Phyllis Donato, and his granddaughter, Darcy Adams.





