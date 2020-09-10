1/1
Nicholas Mariano Jimenez
July 5, 1990 - September 5, 2020 It is with a heavy heart we announce early on Saturday, September 5, 2020 our beloved Nicholas Mariano Jimenez left this earth to become an angel. He was born here and graduated from Corona High School. He is survived by his mother Shirley Parra, father Mariano Jimenez, sisters Karina Jimenez, Arielle Jimenez, Isabella Parra, and brothers Joseph Galvez and Stephen Parra. We love you so much Nick and you will never be forgotten. Services are scheduled for this weekend. Walker Family Funeral Services (951) 898-0452


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Family Funeral & Cremation Services
815 South Main Street
Corona, CA 92882
(951) 898-0452
