Nickolas Schulz

March 23, 1995 - June 26, 2020 Nickolas James Schulz was born in Riverside, CA on March 23, 1995 and passed away at his home on June 26, 2020 at the age of 25. He was a cherished son, brother and friend. He had a love for God, his family, friends and pets. He enjoyed spending time at the river, traveling, snowboarding, soccer, golf, movies, fly fishing with his dad, helping his mom and being a good listener for his sister. He had a great sense of humor, was hard working and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Nick graduated from Riverside Polytechnic High in 2013 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from San Diego State University in 2018. While attending SDSU, he completed a semester abroad in Stockholm, Sweden where he connected with some of his Swedish relatives. He was employed in sales and was working on multiple opportunities to pursue his dream of owning his own business. Left to cherish his memories are his mother and father - Jim and Kay Schulz and his sister Alyssa Schulz, all of Riverside, CA. Aunts and uncles include Alan and Teresa Nelson of Riverside, CA, Cindy and Neal Robinson of Oregon City, OR and Terry and Linda Nelson of Hemet, CA. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Kenneth and Donna Nelson and Richard and Shirley Schulz. Nick also had numerous cousins. While taken way too soon by the Lord, he lived an active and full life that we all celebrate. Due to the current COVID situation, a Celebration of Life will be held sometime in the future when conditions will allow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Nick's name to The Grove Community Church in Riverside to support scholarships for their Youth Summer Camp program.





