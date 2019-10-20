The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
More Obituaries for Nieves Aguilera
Nieves Arias Aguilera

NIEVES ARIAS AGUILERA Nieves Arias Aguilera passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Riverside, California. Born August 5, 1931 in Thermal, California to the late Toribio and Luz Arias. Nieves was married for 68 years to the love of her life, Cipriano Aguilera, known as "Zip". Their love story began in 1950 at a friend's wedding. Zip noticed how beautiful she looked and his heart melted. It was love at first sight. Zip was going to ask her for a dance but decided not to due to the passing of Nieves' mother. A year later, he walked into an ice cream parlor and unbeknownst to him, found her working there. He asked her on a date but she declined due to the fact that he had to ask her family first for permission to date. Zip spoke to her uncle and received the uncle's blessing to date Nieves. And the rest is history. Nieves was blessed and is survived by her loving husband Zip; four caring children Elaine Tullius, Frederick Aguilera, Grace Edwards and Christina Gustafson; and three adoring grandchildren Darin Gustafson, Leslie Edwards and Garrett Edwards. Nieves held a deep and enduring faith in God which always allowed her to be a steady pillar of strength for her family and friends. In addition, her surviving siblings are Patricio Arias and Magdelena Gomez. A Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 9:00 AM 1:00 PM, at Miller-Jones Mortuary, located at 1501 W. Florida Ave, Hemet, CA. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:30 PM, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 790 S. State St, Hemet, CA. And Graveside to follow at 2:30 PM, at the San Jacinto Valley Cemetery, located at 2555 S. Santa Fe, San Jacinto, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019
