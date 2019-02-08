June 23, 1937 - January 29, 2019 Nora Frances Kaenel, of Highland, CA, passed into eternity on January 29, 2019, after an extended battle with blood cancer and, ultimately, from complications of a severe cellulitis infection; she was 81. Nora was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, George Kaenel. She is survived by son Bradley and daughter-in-law Trina, of Highland; son Mark and daughter-in-law Cheryl, of Highland; daughter Julie and son-in-law Thomas Vasta, of Yucaipa; grandson Travis and wife Stephanie, of Redlands; granddaughter Shelby, of Oceanside; brother Dennis Roberts and wife Loriene, of Boerne, Texas; and brother Gary Roberts of Highland. Nora's life was marked by her fervent love and devotion to her husband and children. She was an ardent supporter and dedicated partner in George's career of public service with the County of San Bernardino, and served for many years, herself, as an administrative assistant for the University of California Agricultural Extension. Nora instilled her children with her love of travel, sports, and theater, always adored her role as "grandma", cherished the close bonds of her brothers, and was a faithful and compassionate friend to so very many. Nora will be laid to rest with George during a private interment. Family and friends are invited to attend an open-house in Highland, CA on Saturday, February 16; noon to 4:00pm. Please email RSVPs to [email protected] by February 13 to receive directions to the reception location, and other information. Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary