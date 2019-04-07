|
NORMA GLICK
Age 87, passed away on March 28, 2019 in Riverside, California. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 14, 1931. Norma was a member at Temple Beth El in Riverside. She is survived by her husband Harold "Heshy" Glick; daughters Susan Bronstein (Bernie) of Culver City, CA, Lori Glick of Benicia, CA and Shirley Toplikar (Brian) of Santee, CA, and her son Martin Glick (Kasie) of Riverside, CA; grandchildren Aaron Bronstein (Stephanie), Seth Bronstein, Brandon Toplikar and Trenton Toplikar.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 12noon at Temple Beth El 2675 Central Ave. Riverside, Ca. Graveside service to follow in Riverside National Cemetery at 1:45 PM. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of
9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071.
and sign the guest book.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019