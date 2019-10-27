|
O. CHARLES LOOMIS II Age 69, passed away at home on October 22, 2019 from cancer. He was born on September 3, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio and had lived in Colton, CA for 39 years, previously in Riverside, CA. He attended 1 year of college at Riverside City College. He worked as a Service Manager for 28 years (1970 to 1998) in his father's business, Inland Empire Equipment in Rialto, CA until his father passed away in 1998. He was preceded in death by his father, O. Charles Loomis I of Riverside, CA and mother Charlotte Anne Martin of Colton, CA. He is survived by his sister Ann Marie Stewart of Ontario, CA; and nephew Charles Alan Lai of Riverside, CA. Private family services. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019