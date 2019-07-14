|
|
OLGA EASTER SCHULTZ MCCLOUD
Olga Easter Schultz McCloud was born in North Mankato, Minnesota on April 20, 1928 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 7, 2019. Olga was a teacher from 1948 – 1988, and taught in Minnesota, Hawaii and Riverside, Ca. In retirement she volunteered at her churches and at Immanuel Lutheran School Library for 30 years. Olga is preceded in death by her mother, father and two sisters. Olga is survived by her son Keith McCloud and his wife Mary; daughter Karen Rice; her grandchildren, Heather Hale (Dustin), Ian McCloud (Naomi), Sean McCloud, and Holly McCloud (Chris Jensen); and her five great-grandsons.
A celebration of Olga's life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Riverside, Ca on August 3rd at 10am with a light lunch served afterwards. In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to the Immanuel Lutheran Church School Library in Olga's honor.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 14, 2019