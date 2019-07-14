Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Olga McCloud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga McCloud

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga McCloud Obituary
OLGA EASTER SCHULTZ MCCLOUD
 Olga Easter Schultz McCloud was born in North Mankato, Minnesota on April 20, 1928 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 7, 2019. Olga was a teacher from 1948 – 1988, and taught in Minnesota, Hawaii and Riverside, Ca. In retirement she volunteered at her churches and at Immanuel Lutheran School Library for 30 years. Olga is preceded in death by her mother, father and two sisters. Olga is survived by her son Keith McCloud and his wife Mary; daughter Karen Rice; her grandchildren, Heather Hale (Dustin), Ian McCloud (Naomi), Sean McCloud, and Holly McCloud (Chris Jensen); and her five great-grandsons.
A celebration of Olga's life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Riverside, Ca on August 3rd at 10am with a light lunch served afterwards. In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to the Immanuel Lutheran Church School Library in Olga's honor.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.