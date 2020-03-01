|
March 15, 1947 - October 10, 2019 Olivia "Libby" Elkins (nee Soto) died peacefully at home in Riverside, California on October 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband Thomas, and her children Kimberly and Jeffrey. Libby was born March 15, 1947 in Riverside, California. She was the oldest of four daughters born to Joe and Sarah Soto of Grand Terrace, California. She was predeceased by her sister Gloria Soto and her parents. She is survived by her sisters Lydia Judge of Oceanside, California and Sylvia Peck of Moreno Valley, California. Libby was diagnosed with scleroderma, which forced her to retire from her longtime employment at the Press-Enterprise in the Data Processing and Circulation Departments. In December 2003, she became the first scleroderma patient to receive a double lung transplant under a new program at the UCLA Medical Center. Libby remained active in scleroderma support groups throughout the rest of her life. By surviving for 15 years, far exceeding the normal life expectancy of five to six years, Libby became the longest surviving scleroderma transplant patient at UCLA. Libby loved walking her dogs whom she adored. She had a zest for life and was always open to new experiences. She made the most of the second chance she was given in life and touched many around her. She was deeply loved and cherished by all who knew her.
