OLIVIA MOBLEY ANDEM

Sept. 6, 1937 - June 18, 2019

Oliva Margaret Andem was born on September 6, 1937 in Dallas ,Texas, the youngest child of Owen Julius and Una Dell Mobley. Her family later settled in San Ysidro and then San Pedro, California. While growing up, Olivia developed a love of books, art, music, literature, and history. She wrote articles for the school newspaper and received a scholarship offer from the University of Southern California upon graduation from San Pedro High School in 1955.

Shortly after graduation, Olivia's family relocated to the San Francisco Bay area, where she met the love of her life, a handsome navy veteran named Robert Granger Andem. After a short courtship, they were married in January of 1957. She worked as a ballet teacher, then a secretary for the local chapter of the Boy Scouts of America, and later as a technical writer for NASA's Voyager I project from 1967-1972.

Bob and Olivia moved to Williamsport, Pennsylvania in 1973 to pursue his engineering career with Litton industries. While in Pennsylvania, Olivia was active in her church, her community, and PEO, a philanthropic organization for women. She also pursued opportunities in real estate, ran for city council, managed poll workers in several counties, and owned and operated "Olivia's", a charming gift shop featuring fine linens, soaps and one-of-a-kind gifts. She loved travel, art, and became a competitive golfer and bowler. Her lifelong love of literature and history led her to join organizations such as the Romance Writers of America, and several local book clubs. She wrote poetry and creative short stories, and dreamed of writing historical novels.

In 2004, Bob retired from Litton, and brought Olivia back to California to join their large extended family near Murrieta. Olivia researched her personal genealogy, joined the Daughters of the American Revolution, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a local PEO chapter, Grace Presbyterian Church, and finally hunkered down to write and self-publish three historical romance novels. Her creative genius, organizational skills, and leadership have been a tremendous blessing to her community, family and friends.

Bob and Olivia have enjoyed 62 years of marriage and are eternally grateful for the love and support offered to them at this difficult time. The extended family, including nine nieces and nephews, their spouses, 19 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren, mourn the loss of their lovely Aunt Olivia.

A public viewing will be held on Monday, June 24, at 4:00 pm at Miller-Jones Mortuary, 26855-A Jefferson Ave., Murrieta. A memorial service for Olivia will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church on Nicolas Road in Temecula on Saturday June 29th at 11 am. A private burial is scheduled at Riverside National Cemetery.