Omar J. "Jim" Madore, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Jim was born on August 26, 1930 in Castle Hill, ME, the third of nine children and the only male child of Henry and Rose Madore. He grew up in Castle Hill and later moved to Presque Isle, ME where he graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1948. Jim served in the United States Air Force, stationed at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, NV from 1951-1955, earning National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals. From 1955-1959, he served in the Air Force Reserves. He greatly enjoyed his assignments working on jet engines and in the field of aviation. After his service commitments, Jim was employed with Pratt & Whitney Aerospace in Hartford, CT. To escape cold winters, in the late 1950s, Jim moved to Riverside, CA where his eldest sister had already relocated. He was employed with I.J. Pearson Company, specializing in Formica cabinet construction and installation for approximately 30 years until that business closed. He then opened his own shop, O.J. Specialties, which he operated for another 35 years. Still active at his craft at the age of 90, Jim was a master woodworker and took great pride in his workmanship. He loved making numerous useful and decorative wooden creations for his family and friends. Jim was cherished by his entire family and was lovingly doted on by all his sisters, even until his passing. Having "fostered" many of his younger sisters from their hometown in Maine as they migrated to make new lives in California, and being the only brother, he was held in special regard. Jim was also a long-time parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Riverside. Jim was preceded in death by his infant son, Darren, sisters Irene Madore, Lorie Roberts, Nancy Wright, several brothers-in-law and two nephews. Jim is survived by his wife of 39+ years, Sharon Madore, step-children, Tammy and Darrell Swafford, sisters, Mary Schroll Prasek, Shirley Folsom, May Paquette, Patty Charrette, Sylvia Johnson, brother-in-law, Ray Paquette, his niece, Pamela Walton, who was like a sister to him, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews whom he loved greatly. Memorial services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim's honor to Feeding America Inland Empire (951) 359-4754 or https://www.feedingamericaie.org
.