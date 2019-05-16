|
|
ONEAL FOSTER
Age 91, of Hemet, California, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Desert Hills Memory Care in Hemet, California. He was born Thursday, June 23, 1927 to John and Dortha Foster in Strawberry, Arkansas. Throughout his life he loved hunting and fishing. He is survived by his loving wife Delois Foster and sons Dan (Delores) and Kent (Robyn) Foster. A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Friday, May 17, 2019 at McWane Family Funeral Home, 350 N San Jacinto St Hemet, California 92543 a funeral service is to follow visitation at 11:00am.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 16, 2019