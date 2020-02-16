|
ORELL TROY GEORGE Orell Troy George died on February 10, 2020 at the age of 102. She was born in Utah, grew up there and in Idaho, later lived in Colorado, and was a resident of Riverside, CA for over seventy years. Her husband Elias, also known as George, died before her as did her four sisters and one brother. She is survived by her daughter Kathy, son-in-law Jim, grand- son James, his wife Rachel, and most of her forty-two nieces and nephews. Troy was a teacher in Idaho and Colorado, and a classroom aide and school secretary in the Riverside City Schools. She also volunteered in the PTA, Girl Scouts, and the old Riverside General Hospital. She was an enthusiastic reader, gardener, and crocheter, and followed the Fullerton Titans baseball team while her nephew was their coach. When asked to reflect on her life, she quoted the Japanese poet Shiki: "Write me down as one who loved poetry and persimmons." She also loved the people who were part of her life. Services will be held at the Akes Family Funeral Home in Riverside on February 18, 2020, with a viewing at 11:00 am and the funeral service at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations by check to Riverside Meals On Wheels, 4845 Brockton Avenue, Riverside, CA 92506. In the memo field of the check please write "Orell George Donation." Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2020