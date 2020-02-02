|
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Sun City, California; he was born on March 7, 1938 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas to the late Orval and Ruby (Law) Foreman Sr. Orval served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a truck driver for most of his life. In his day, he played in a country band, going to the rodeo and traveling. He had a bucket list to travel in Hawaii, Alaska and Mexico. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 595. He is survived by his children and their families, Richard Foreman, Christi Ann Bradshaw and Karen Foreman; his siblings, Charles and Benjamin Foreman; two grandchildren. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4-8pm at Miller-Jones Mortuary, 26770 Murrieta Rd., Menifee, Ca 92586 with a graveside service on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Riverside National Cemetery at 11am.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020